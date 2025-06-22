SD73 board will meet with B.C.'s education minister to talk district needs

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education will meet with education minister Lisa Beare on June 24.

School trustees in the Kamloops-Thompson school district will be meeting with education minister Lisa Beare next week to discuss the district’s needs.

The meeting comes in the wake of School District 73 approving its 2025-26 budget, which included dozens of job cuts to offset a $5.8 million shortfall from rising financial pressures.

SD73 is one of several school districts making cuts among rising costs, including districts in Surrey, Burnaby and Merritt, which has spurred school parents to call on the provincial government to change how public education is funded.

“The Board of Education is really looking forward to this opportunity to meet with the minister, talk about the needs within our district and have discussions with her,” board chair Heather Grieve said at Monday's board meeting.

Board trustee Shelley Sim thanked local parents who wrote to the district “about the budget and support advocacy.”

“I’m excited that we’re going to be able to include their hopes and dreams for budget with minister Beare,” Sim said.