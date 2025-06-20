City of Kamloops considers utility rate structure change to incentivize water conservation

Photo: Pixabay The City of Kamloops is considering changes to its water and sewer rate structures.

The City of Kamloops is considering changes to water and sewer utility rate structures to incentivize water conservation — a move that could extend the amount of time before the water treatment plant requires capacity upgrades.

During Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, council members heard proposed changes to the water rate structure would involve a greater reliance on variable charges as opposed to fixed charges. Customers would also get a monthly bill instead of quarterly billing.

The committee directed staff to move ahead with a new water rate structure that will include a two-tiered monthly fixed charge and inclining rates for higher water use.

Greg Wightman, City of Kamloops utility and environmental services divisional manager, said with this structure, properties using above-average amounts of water will pay a higher rate, but lower-consumption customers should see savings.

Under this proposed rate structure, a residential property using an average amount of water in 2025 would see a 14.6 per cent increase in their bill, a little less than what they would pay under the current structure and council-approved 15 per cent rate increase.

"If you are a low water user for the residential classification, you would have seen an eight per cent reduction in your bill under this, so you're actually seeing that savings. That's an eight per cent reduction based on the 2024 rates," Wightman said.

"High customers, you're going to see an increase. So in this case, 32 per cent would be the increase for a real high user of water, and that's over 50,000 litres of water a month. So we're talking a pretty high volume of water."

Curbing water supply challenges

Wightman said under the current system, residential water users receive a fixed capital charge, a fixed consumption charge and a variable consumption charge. Because of the reliance on fixed charges, people aren't rewarded for using less water.

“The problem with that, what we hear from people all the time, is what's my incentive to use less than that? And there isn't one right now — that’s the reality,” Wightman said.

“If you're somebody who's looking at xeriscaping or more efficient irrigation, you're not going to save any money.”

Wightman said if the community is able to further reduce its average water use, it will help defer upgrades to the city’s water centre and address future supply challenges.

“If we don't take additional efforts to try and manage that outdoor water use — that irrigation is really what it comes down to — by about 2033 we're going to be looking at having a challenge with water supply,” he said.

He said moving to monthly billing means more work for staff, but it will also give more timely information to customers, including data that could help flag water leaks earlier on.

For the sewer utility, the proposed rate structure selected by council includes a fixed charge and a variable charge based on water use.

"It does incentivize water conservation again, so we're talking sewer here, but if you do use less water, you're going to pay less under sewers," Wightman said.

Any changes will need to go before council as a whole for final approval. The proposed bylaw changes will be put forward in the fall for consideration.

Wightman said if council moves ahead with the new billing structures, a gradual transition is recommended. This would include maintaining the existing rate structure throughout 2026 and providing residents with mock billing.

Rate structure changes would be implemented at the start of 2027.

Coun. Bill Sarai noted some ongoing municipal projects involving landscaping, including the Tranquille sanitary main project, asking if the city was leading by example by reducing its own water use.

Wightman said the city must strike a balance between conserving water and caring for public spaces. He said this is top of mind for the utilities team, noting the city also reduces or eliminates its use of water in certain areas in accordance with its drought plan.