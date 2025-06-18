Music in the Park brings nightly concerts to Riverside Park starting July 1

Photo: KTW file photo. Music in the Park will be starting up again for another season starting July 1.

Free concert series Music in the Park is returning to Riverside Park this summer.

The two-month stretch of nightly summer concerts will kick off on July 1.

“We are excited to bring Music in the Park back for another summer,” said Andrew Smeaton, the city’s business operations and events supervisor.

“It means a lot to us to see friends, family and visitors come together each year and enjoy the performances. It’s an ideal platform to showcase local, regional and national talent, all while celebrating the spirit of community.”

Performances start at 7 p.m. each night at the Rotary Bandshell, starting with The Daytime Highs, Angie Heinze Band and Shattered Blue taking the stage on Canada Day.

The summer lineup features local and regional artists performing a diverse range of musical genres, including rock, country, folk, pop and contemporary.

Food trucks will be parked nightly in the Heritage House lot starting at 6 p.m. from July 2 to Aug. 31.

The concert series is put on by the City of Kamloops and BCLC. A nightly entertainment schedule can be found on the city’s website.