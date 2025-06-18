Firefighters quickly tackle Tuesday fire in North Kamloops outbuilding

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Fire Rescue tackled a fire that started on a property along Halston Avenue on Tuesday night.

Kamloops Fire Rescue made quick work of a blaze in a small outbuilding Tuesday night off Halston Avenue, which sent a plume of grey smoke into the sky above the North Shore.

The fire happened at about 6 p.m. at a property next to the U-Haul in the 700-block of Halston Avenue.

Ryan Cail, KFR deputy fire chief, said it was a “quick knockdown.”

“Crews arrived on scene, given the fact that it was an exterior, small outbuilding they were able to knock the fire down really quick,” Cail said.

“As a matter of fact, they were able to turn around apparatus that were responding and send them back to their district. They just weren't necessary to help in the extinguishment of the fire.”

He said investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.