Sacred Heart Cathedral plans special outdoor mass for Sunday in Riverside Park

Photo: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops This was the scene last year, when Sacred Heart Cathedral held a special Corpus Christi mass in Riverside Park.

Churchgoers can trade pews for the park on Sunday as Sacred Heart Cathedral stages a special outdoor mass in Riverside Park to celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi.

Marked each spring, Corpus Christi is one of many feasts on the Catholic calendar. It celebrates the Last Supper before Jesus was crucified.

The mass will be held at the Rotary Bandshell starting at 10:30 a.m. Rosaries will begin at 10 a.m.

After the mass, which is expected to take about an hour, a procession will march from the park to Sacred Heart Cathedral, 255 Nicola St.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops began holding Corpus Christi masses in Riverside Park in 2016. Following a pandemic hiatus, the event returned last year.

For more information, click here.