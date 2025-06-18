Hamer-Jackson brings forward new motion calling for City of Kamloops forensic audit

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson says he wants the city to undergo a forensic audit.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson wants the City of Kamloops to hire an accredited company to perform a wide-ranging forensic audit of municipal management practices and city departments.

Hamer-Jackson, who has been the subject of a number of investigations and council-authorized penalties since he was elected in 2022, put forward a notice of motion last week suggesting the city hire an independent organization to conduct the audit. His motion will be on the agenda for discussion at next week’s council meeting.

Hamer-Jackson likened his proposal to a forensic audit launched into the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s finances after a news reporter’s investigation exposed the lavish spending habits of the former CAO.

“I've been on the TNRD [board] and it was great. They've got a great CAO, the board's great today. Everything is great. What a difference from sitting in a board meeting down at the TNRD office versus sitting in a council meeting,” Hamer-Jackson said. “It was just like night and day.”

The TNRD’s forensic audit ended up costing $500,000. Hamer-Jackson said he didn’t want to assume the total cost would be so high.

“The reason it cost that much money is because they found some things, and they dug further,” he said.

The mayor's motion said an audit would look into accounting, procurement, staffing, payroll, hiring, project delivery and asset management.

'If they're concerned, I'm concerned'

When asked if he had any evidence of any of the concerns laid out in his notice of motion, Hamer-Jackson said he thinks the forensic audit will find all that out.

“There’s citizens that have some serious concerns — and if they’re concerned, I’m concerned,” he said.

The mayor said some of his concerns relate to staff raises, property sales and the safety of municipal property when it comes to break-ins and vandalism. He also mentioned dialogue he had years ago with the City of Kamloops CAO David Trawin, one of four staff complainants in an investigation into bullying and harassment on the part of the mayor.

“This threatening [and] bullying story has gone on right out of the chute, right from the beginning. So again, I think that a forensic audit is going to dig into this stuff, and it's going to be very successful,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson, whose motion said residents are concerned about “a perceived lack of transparency” at city hall, told Castanet Kamloops “lots of citizens” were involved in helping him put together his motion — but he refused to name who they are.

“I’m tired of people being demonized for just speaking up and having concerns,” he said, adding this has happened when he has named people who have helped him in the past.

Hamer-Jackson tried in April to strike a two-man audit committee with local business owner Tim Senger to investigate city finances. The mayor was later advised that the Community Charter only permits an audit committee to be comprised of council members.

Financial controls in place

Lewis Hill, City of Kamloops financial services manager, told Castanet the municipality employs a number of common internal controls related to its financial framework.

He said that includes segregation of duties, granting system access based on work requirements, contract review and award by multiple parties — including the municipal procurement team and legal review — ongoing reviews of financial transactions, operations and project costs, and routine account reconciliations.

Hill said BDO conducts an annual audit for the city, which ensures accurate reporting based on the Public Sector Accounting Standard. The city received a clean audit for 2024, with no necessary changes identified to the municipality’s planned financial approach.

“The city follows best practices in creating the annual budget by examining past expenditures, using zero-based budgeting, examining economic and industry changes in cost drivers, [and] striving to minimize budget increases, keeping in mind council’s direction,” Hill said.

The city also performs a quarterly analysis on all budget lines.

Search for 'smoking gun'

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, this month’s deputy mayor, said audits and financial checks and balances are “nothing new” for the city.

He said while the mayor hasn’t discussed his ideas with the councillor, it seems like what’s proposed isn’t about finding efficiencies.

“It's more ‘What are we doing wrong,’ and looking for a smoking gun with nothing to go off other than, ‘Well, there's got to be something here. There's got to be a smoking gun somewhere,’” O’Reilly said.

“If the right approach is taken, whether it’s a departmental by departmental-type audit, that’s something different — to see what we can find, if there’s efficiencies to be found.”

He said council already prioritized reviewing the city’s asset management practices — and more recently, its procurement practices — to make improvements.

Hamer-Jackson put forward his notice of motion at last week's city council meeting, then on Tuesday he sent it out as a press release to local newsrooms.

O'Reilly suggested the mayor might be better served by trying to build consensus.

“Typically, before most notices of motion are put forward by councillors, they speak to their colleagues first to say, 'Hey, what do you think about this? Is there anything that maybe I need to change to be able to get your support around the council table for this?’” he said.

“That’s where you see the difference between successful and unsuccessful notices of motions around the council table.”

This isn't the first time the mayor has publicly called for a forensic audit. Hamer-Jackson, a business owner who has been vocal about street disorder, addiction and homelessness since before he was elected, has said he wants an audit into BC Housing's facilities in Kamloops.