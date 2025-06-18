Ribbon cut on Thompson Landing, new riverfront condo development in North Kamloops

Photo: Josh Dawson Joshua Knaak of ARPA Investments (second from left) speaks at an event Tuesday to open Thompson Landing, a riverfront condo development on Royal Avenue in North Kamloops.

A riverfront condo development in North Kamloops is officially open.

People gathered Tuesday at Thompson Landing, ARPA Investments’ new 64-unit development on Royal Avenue in North Kamloops, to cut the ribbon.

Joshua Knaak, ARPA partner, said it was “an exciting milestone” for the company, which has been behind such North Shore developments as The Station and The Colours.

“Years ago, when our team shared that we wanted to add to the vibrancy and character of the North Shore, there were a lot of people who caught our vision and celebrated what could be possible,” he said.

“Today, through collaboration with many different partners and the trust of those who have purchased a condo unit, we proudly open Thompson Landing on Royal, Kamloops’ newest riverfront development.”

ARPA is also redeveloping the former Northbridge Hotel site at 377 Tranquille Rd.

Jeremy Heighton, president of the North Shore Business Improvement Association, said he’s excited to welcome new people to the neighbourhood.

“It’s wonderful to see what ARPA has been a part of creating in this area,” he said. “We are grateful to the ARPA team for their vision to help build community, which in turn helps us welcome new families and businesses to Kamloops’ North Shore."

The project is 65 per cent sold.