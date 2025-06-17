Kamloops Airport partners with regional tourism agencies in effort to boost service at Fulton Field

Photo: The Canadian Press A WestJet Encore Bombardier Q400 twin-engined turboprop aircraft is prepared for a flight at Kamloops Airport on June 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Kamloops Airport is partnering with a number of regional tourism agencies in a new effort to bring additional flights and infrastructure to Fulton Field.

YKA Link is being touted as a first-of-its-kind alliance between the airport and the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, Tourism Kamloops, Tourism Sun Peaks, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and Destination BC.

The partnership aims to align marketing and route development efforts for the North Thompson, Nicola Valley, Shuswap and Cariboo regions with those of Kamloops Airport.

“Increased air access into Kamloops is a vital step forward for tourism across the Southern Interior,” said Ellen Walker-Matthews, CEO of TOTA.

"Every new flight brings greater opportunity, not only for Kamloops but for communities across our region to connect with visitors, strengthen our visitor economy and showcase the authentic experiences that define British Columbia’s Interior."

The four goals of the alliance, according to a news release, are to enhance regional visibility, support experience development, advance regional collaboration and attract new air service.

Jim Moroz, managing director of Kamloops Airport, said Fulton Field is uniquely positioned to be a central hub for ski resorts, wilderness parks, Indigenous tourism sites and cultural destinations, in addition to growing demand from corporate travellers.

“Kamloops Airport is pleased to be partnering in Link to drive destination awareness and strategic long-term development of air service,” he said in the release.

“Regional airport connectivity is critical to sustaining and building our tourism industry, which powers employment and economic prosperity for the entire region.”