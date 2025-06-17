School district plans to use Pacific Way elementary to test using prefabricated classrooms

Photo: Province of B.C. Prefabricated classrooms and corridors are added to an elementary school in Surrey.

The Kamloops-Thompson School District will be using Pacific Way elementary over the summer as its testing ground for prefabricated classrooms.

At Monday night’s board of education meeting, SD73 director of facilities Art McDonald said prefabricated additions are being reviewed due to the length and time for new schools to be approved and constructed.

“This summer we are going to do a bit of investigative work at Pacific Way, and the reason for Pacific Way is it’s the last [school] that would be impacted by our school expansion program ” he said.

“It also has the benefit of the double-size gym, so it can handle a higher capacity student load without seeing some of the impacts that we’re seeing at the other schools that have smaller gyms, resulting in less P.E. time for the students.”

According to SD73’s 2025 long range facilities plan, Pacific Way elementary is sitting at about 150 per cent capacity utilization and 18 per cent of its students are currently in portables.

It’s one of several schools facing significant overcapacity concerns in Kamloops, including in the southwest sector — the highest growth area within Kamloops according to the city’s Official Community Plan.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care has opened prefabricated additions at several schools across B.C., with more planned. The additions are touted as being more permanent than portables, and they range from five to 10 classrooms.

“Due to their unique build, prefabricated classrooms are more cost effective and can be built twice as fast as traditional schools,” the ministry said in February.

The prefabricated additions are being reviewed for the district's 2027-28 capital plan.

Capital submissions approved

The board of education approved its 2026-27 submissions plan Monday night and will now be submitted to the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

The major capital projects included a new secondary school in Aberdeen, an elementary school in Juniper West, a K-12 school in Sun Peaks and new elementary schools and sites in Aberdeen East and West.

On the district’s submissions for school replacements were South Kamloops Secondary, as well as Dallas, Bert Edwards, Kay Bingham, Raft River, AE Perry, Marion Schilling and Beattie elementary schools.

The ministry didn’t support any of SD73’s major capital submissions this year, and the plan the board approved on Monday is nearly identical to last year.

Last year when asked about progress being made on new schools, board chair Heather Grieve said “substantial” progress had been made. She pointed to the Parkcrest elementary rebuild, Sníne elementary moving forward and the land acquisition for a high school Aberdeen.

SD73 board vice-chair Rhonda Kershaw noted a new school in Batchelor Heights had been removed from SD73’s submission plan after receiving ministry approval in 2022.

The district was given approval for a Crown grant earlier this year for the new school and was asked to submit its final business case in April.

“I do know that ministry staff still are reviewing the information and I would hope for a decision in the not to distant future, but I really don’t know at this point,” McDonald told the board.

Also included in this year’s major capital submissions were asks for funding for the demolition of Old Barriere House and Chase Creek Building — two vacant board-owned buildings.

Minor capital projects this year included boiler, solar panel and HVAC upgrades at seven schools, playground equipment at three schools and 16 school bus replacements.