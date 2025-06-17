Kamloops lawyer on trial for murder accused of spending victim's money on groceries, renovations

Photo: Castanet Butch Bagabuyo leaves the Kamloops Law Courts on April 14, following Day 1 of his first-degree murder trial.

A Kamloops lawyer spent more than half a million dollars of his client’s life savings on personal expenses like groceries, clothes and youth sports fees before he’s alleged to have stabbed him to death.

That’s what a forensic accountant testified on Monday as Butch Bagabuyo’s first-degree murder trial continued in B.C. Supreme Court.

Bagabuyo, a 57-year-old family lawyer, is charged in the death of Mohd Abdullah, a 60-year-old Thompson Rivers University professor.

Abdullah hired Bagabuyo to help him through a separation nearly a decade ago. Prosecutors allege the two men conspired in 2016 to shield $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife and her family. Abdullah was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic," court has heard.

Bagabuyo is accused of stabbing Abdullah to death during a meeting at his Victoria Street law office on March 11, 2022, then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend in a bungled attempt to dispose of the body.

Follow the money

Forensic accountant Beata Laskowska combed through Bagabuyo’s finances and prepared a 541-page report for police.

On the witness stand on Monday, she said her audit covered a seven-year period between 2016 and 2023.

Laskowska walked through how Abdullah transferred Bagabuyo nearly $800,000 — including three payments totalling $177,000 in the spring of 2016 and another $25,000 a year later, as well as $554,962 worth of investments he turned over to Bagabuyo & Company Law Corp. in trust. Previous witnesses have described the money as Abdullah’s retirement savings.

Over the seven-year period, Laskowska said, nearly every deposit made into Bagabuyo’s personal bank account could be traced back to Abdullah.

“I can tell for sure that 99.6 per cent of the deposits made into the personal account came from Mr. Abdullah, but the 0.4 of those came from some other sources,” she said.

Costco, Walmart, Winners

Laskowska broke down how she determined Bagabuyo spent Abdullah’s money, which included a total of $514,648 on personal living expenses.

She said that amount was spent at places like Costco, London Drugs, Walmart, Winners and Kamloops Honda, as well as on payments for insurance and youth sports fees.

According to Laskowska, Bagabuyo spent about $230,000 of Abdullah’s money on construction-related expenses. Court has heard he was renovating his Columbia Street home, in addition to restoration work ongoing inside his law office on Victoria Street.

“And you were able to figure out through reviewing the documents that these were payments for electrical services, insulation, front porch work, plumbing, hot water tank, tile, drywall and HVAC work?” Crown prosecutor Kevin Marks asked Laskowska.

“Correct,” she replied.

Laskowska’s testimony also shed some light on the state of financial affairs at Bagabuyo’s law office, where 79 per cent of the money received over the seven years was shown to have come from Abdullah. Another 15 per cent was from Bagabuyo's personal account.

In her opening statement, Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler said Bagabuyo lived off Abdullah's money and “had little in the way" of other income.

Laskowska's report shows Bagabuyo's accounts were often significantly overdrawn.

The trial continues

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. David Marshall, the lead investigator in the case, is scheduled to return to the witness stand on Tuesday morning at the Vancouver Law Courts. He has testified sporadically since April.

Only a handful of Crown witnesses are left to be called. Last week, Saettler said she is trying to “pare down” her remaining list to close the Crown case by the end of the week — the last day of the 10 weeks initially set aside for the trial.

Defence lawyer Mark Swartz has said a defence case will likely be called. He has hinted that Bagabuyo might testify, which is expected to take a week of court time on its own.

Lawyers have been discussing dates to continue the trial later in the summer, with closing submissions expected to come sometime in the fall.

Bagabuyo is not in custody.