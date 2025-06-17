Tk’emlups te Secwepemc invites all to National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration

Photo: Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Tk’emlups te Secwepemc says all are invited to its free, family-friendly celebration for Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc is inviting the community to join a celebration it says will be "unprecedented" for National Indigenous Peoples Day later this month.

In a news release, the band said the celebration is being held in partnership with the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society, ASK Wellness, Two Rivers Métis Society, Lii Michif Otipemisiwak and the City of Kamloops.

The free family-friendly event will include cultural performances, traditional art and craft displays and vendors, Indigenous cuisine and hands-on cultural activities, games and demonstrations.

“This is a momentous occasion for our community, as we come together to showcase and celebrate the incredible resilience, culture, and spirit of Indigenous Peoples,” said Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir.

“We invite everyone to join us in this important celebration of identity, unity, and cultural appreciation."

Mike O’Reilly, City of Kamloops deputy mayor for the month of June, said the city was proud to support the event which he says will foster “understanding, a vibrant local economy, and reconciliation.”

“Through art, storytelling, and shared experiences, we can deepen our understanding and appreciation of the rich heritage that strengthens our collective community,” O’Reilly said.

The National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration will be held on June 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tk’emlups powwow arbour.

More information about the event is available online.