Lytton-area residents experienced trauma, frustration, slow rebuild after devastating 2021 wildfire

Photo: Josh Dawson It’s been years of frustration and slow rebuilding for residents of the village and surrounding community, many of whom were traumatized by the devastating blaze in 2021.

This story is the third of a four-part series exploring recovery and rebuilding efforts for B.C. Interior communities that suffered significant damage and the displacement of residents due to destructive wildfires.

The mercury was above 49 C when Lorna Fandrich watched leaves fall off the decades-old tree behind her Lytton business "like dried herbs that you have in your kitchen."

“I’d never seen that before," Fandrich told Castanet Kamloops. "I went home and said to Bernie, ‘Even the acacias aren’t tolerating this heat.'"

The Lytton Creek wildfire sparked the next day, on June 30, 2021, razing 90 per cent of village buildings and killing two people.

It took only 26 minutes for the fire to burn through the village, and nearly four years for the Fandrich's business, the Lytton Chinese History Museum, to reopen. It’s the only business to open in Lytton since the fire.

It’s been years of frustration and slow rebuilding for residents of the village and surrounding community, many of whom were traumatized by the devastating blaze in 2021.

Where did everyone go?

Fandrich has lived in Lytton for 46 years, and she contemplated retiring after the fire. She instead decided to rebuild the museum to look the same as it was before, with an all-new collection of artifacts donated by community members.

“I didn’t want to be one of the businesses that bailed on Lytton, and that sounds a little bit harsh because a lot of them didn’t bail — a lot of them didn’t have enough insurance so they couldn’t rebuild,” Fandrich said.

“I thought, well, if I can get this going again, it’s a start. It’s something for the community.”

Before the fire, Fandrich said she enjoyed walks to the village post office — a four-block distance, but a half-hour trip.

“You talk to everybody, sometimes you stop and have coffee and pie with someone you ran across, and that's why we live here,” Fandrich said.

But that’s no longer the case.

Bernie Frandrich, Lorna’s husband and founder of Kumsheen Rafting Resort, said the village lost its downtown core that served as a “magnet” for residents of the village and surrounding community.

He said some village councillors have organized Monday morning coffee gatherings, but social interaction between residents is still “minimal.”

“You can come sit around, have a coffee and a pastry, whatever, and chat about what you're doing,” Bernie said. “That's about all there is for a community right now.”

With many lots now sitting vacant with no plans for development, Lorna hopes younger families will “take a chance on Lytton” and move in. However, she said higher home prices could make that difficult.

“We need those services back, because people won’t move here with kids if we don’t have health care, if we don’t have a grocery store,” she said.

Won’t look the same

Lytton mayor Denise O’Connor said 11 homes in the village are now occupied and two more are under construction.

A new Lytton Royal Canadian Legion hall is under construction, design work for a new village office is up for council approval in the next month, a public works building is going up, a grocery store has received a building permit and is hoping to return, a pharmacist is in the process of purchasing property in the town and the post office will be returning to its old location in the village as well.

The village has also received federal funding for a swimming pool and a space for an outdoor farmers market.

O’Connor said the rebuild has been slow and steady, but momentum began to mount about a year ago.

“People are a lot more hopeful now than they were before, because every day they can come in and they can see something has changed, something visual has changed or is moving forward,” she said.

O’Connor said provincial funding has allowed for the hiring of a full-time corporate officer, who’s working to recreate all of the village’s bylaws that were lost in the fire.

“A year and a half after the fire, there was not even a council procedure bylaw in place,” she said.

“There would have been 80 years of bylaws, and they would have been updated over the years and new ones brought in gradually — all of a sudden, bang, we're starting from scratch.”

She said the community has lost many of its elders after the fire. Some moved, while others have passed away.

“For a long time after the fire, I had this vision of Lytton rebuilding and coming back and looking like it was,” O’Connor said.

“It never, ever will. It will be different.”

Little aid for rural residents

Tricia Thorpe, Thompson-Nicola Regional District director for Electoral Area I, said while federal and provincial dollars were used to help clean up properties inside the village, properties outside village limits in the surrounding community didn’t receive any government funding for backfill or remediation work.

“When I was elected, I tried to get money for them to clean up because I kept saying, ‘Same fire, same community, same day, should be the same funding,’ but it's not – because they're not part of the municipality,” Thorpe said.

She called it a “calamity of errors.”

According to Thorpe, about 11 per cent of the B.C. population lives outside municipal boundaries.

She said some money was provided to property owners by the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, but Thorpe said it was a “drop in the bucket” of what was needed.

“There was the PacifiCan programs that set up federal funding to help with the village recovery, and ironically enough, they were only for the village,” she said.

“It took me almost a good six months after I was elected to get that changed to a 15-kilometer radius around the village, but they didn't realize that there were people outside the village that were impacted by the fire.”

She said the 2021 fire moved up Highway 8 and into the Nicola Valley several weeks later, destroying more than a dozen structures. Those rural residents were then hit by the atmospheric river that fall, and a debris flow the following year.

Of the properties located adjacent to the village, she said many of the property owners and renters won’t be returning.

“The thing I hear from anybody that's been through a disaster is, there's nothing worse than feeling abandoned or forgotten,” Thorpe said.

Different levels of fireproofing

Of the 15 structures destroyed just outside village limits, Thorpe’s home is the only one that has been rebuilt since the fire. She said it was constructed entirely by volunteers.

“We built this house as if we were defending our castle from an enemy, and the enemy was fire,” she said.

In 2022, the federal government announced the Village of Lytton would get $77 million to help rebuild the community with fire-resistant and energy-efficient standards, with $6 million of that set aside for residents to bring their homes up to the same standard under the Lytton Homeowner Resilient Rebuild Program.

O'Connor said she knows of "two, maybe three" that have accessed money provided by the program through top-up grants — meaning residents put out the money ahead of time and are reimbursed after construction.

"Our insurance didn't cover it. I had full replacement insurance, so the only thing I paid for was some upgrades to my house. I put in a second bathroom, for example," she said.

"In order to make it net zero and fire resilient, according to their standards, to get this grant, I would have had to put up about $80,000 [extra] to be reimbursed after my house was finished, and I said, 'No, thank you.'"

She said all the buildings in the village have been built with Hardie board and have either metal or shingle roofs, which is new for the village.

O'Connor said a village bylaw that was introduced by a previous council requiring residents to build to the federal government's energy-code standards was shelved because those rebuilding couldn't afford it.

"We'll recommend and we'll advise, and we'll provide guidance on how to do it better and find grants hopefully to help people, but we weren't going to mandate it," she said.

Thanks to a partnership between the village, TNRD and Lytton First Nation, O'Connor said residents who FireSmart their homes following an assessment can receive a rebate covering 50 per cent of their costs, up to $5,000.

She said residents have rebuilt their homes to be fire-resilient to their "level of comfort."

Lorna Fandrich said she's installed a sprinkler system on the roof of her business that will be activated by her cellphone, and has implemented some fireproofing recommendations like keeping vegetation further away from structures. Other recommendations weren’t as accessible, such as installing triple-glazed windows.

But she doubts how effective any of the efforts would be under the same intensity of fire.

"Having been here when a fire came through town, if another fire came I think it would be the same scenario, even if we had all of these things here," she said.

‘We’re the guinea pigs’

O’Connor said many delays kept residents from returning to their properties for months, including thorough ground remediation work she called “over the top,” and archaeology work she’s previously called on the province to expedite.

She said the Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School resumed operations the year after the fire, and students were bused through the charred, fenced remains of the village.

“It was a local person that said it's like driving past an open casket every day, twice a day,” O’Connor said. “It was frustration, it was not knowing, it was people with PTSD, some couldn't even come into the town. It was horrible.”

Bernie Fandrich said of the homeowners that had insurance to cover their homes, many had difficulty with their insurance companies.

“Most of them were not at all cooperative,” Bernie said. “They didn't know what the obligations of the insurance companies were, because this has never happened to them before.”

Thorpe said she met with Interior Health alongside six local First Nation bands and O'Connor to discuss rebuilding the Lytton health centre that was lost in the fire. She said the communities "can't work in silos."

"We need to all show a united front and work together if we're going to succeed, and that, I think, is a lesson learned about the importance of community and collaboration," Thorpe said.

O'Connor said while the community was no stranger to wildfire, the 2021 event was "unprecedented."

"It was the first disaster like this," she said.

O’Connor said she hopes the recovery efforts in Lytton have served as an example to all levels of government.

“Before I was mayor, I used to think, ‘We’re the guinea pigs,” O’Connor said.

“We’re not going to see the same anywhere else, which is a good thing.”

Tomorrow, the fourth story in this four-part series will cover the rebuild and recovery in rural communities northwest of Vernon after the massive 2021 White Rock Lake wildfire.

Part 1, which focuses on West Kelowna’s rebuild after the 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire, can be found here.

Part 2 focuses on recovery efforts in Shuswap communities after the 2023 Bush Creek East wildfire, and can be read here.