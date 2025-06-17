Kamloops council sends motion decrying 'catch and release' to UBCM for consideration

Photo: KTW file A jail cell in the cell block of the Kamloops RCMP's Battle Street detachment.

The City of Kamloops will be asking other B.C. municipalities to join its call for bail reform.

On Tuesday, June 10, council voted unanimously to support a motion from Coun. Katie Neustaeter urging the province to end “catch and release” practices and work with all federal parties on bail reform.

The motion will be sent to the Union of B.C. Municipalities and voted on by hundreds of government representatives as part of this year’s conference.

“Jurisdiction over crime is shared between the provincial government and the federal government. There really is no role for local governments in handling crime and addressing crime,” Neustaeter said.

“Our point is also advocacy when it comes to that — and we're struggling to have our voices heard throughout British Columbia when it comes to the detrimental impacts of catch and release.”

'Catch and release'

The current bail system has been referred to by critics as “catch and release,” which refers to repeat offenders being granted bail by a judge.

Neustaeter said this has resulted in police officers being forced to continually arrest the same individuals over and over, with a small amount of people taking up a “huge amount of resources.”

The councillor produced two examples she said she obtained from Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley, including one offender in their 30s with a 22-year criminal history who is associated with 162 files.

“This offender has an average of one police contact for every five days in the past five years — you can do the math,” Neustaeter said, adding this person has had numerous driving prohibitions and is under two probation orders.

She noted a second offender with 289 crime files and an “extensive involvement in a wide range of criminal behaviours.”

“Sadly, these two offenders are not an exception, but actually the norm of crime in Kamloops, B.C. and Canada,” she said.

Halting a 'revolving door'

Neustaeter’s motion said the system allows for violent offenders to recommit crimes and has given rise to a “revolving door of injustice.”

The motion asks UBCM to call on the province to end the practice immediately and to “work with all federal parties on bail reform for the safety and security of the people of B.C.”

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar, who visited council on Tuesday, agreed the system needs improvements.

“There needs to be better tracking on breaches of conditions, so after a certain amount of breaches, you're no longer even eligible for bail because you've got a demonstrated track record of just not following what you're doing,” Milobar said.

He said there’s a role for local governments to play when it comes to advocacy, and said the province should work with the federal government to enact changes to the criminal justice system.

“Public safety of all things, really shouldn’t be that partisan. Most parties are all saying very similar things, both federally and provincially,” Milobar said.

Ahead of the provincial election this fall, the National Police Federation — the union for RCMP officers — called on the winning party to create a public safety plan including bail reform initiatives.

The federation had called for the provinces to improve data collection and sharing on criminal cases across Canada, which would give judges a more complete picture of a person’s criminal history when making bail decisions.

— With a file from the Canadian Press