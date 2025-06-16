Lillooet hospital ER closed over Monday night

Photo: Google Street View The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be temporarily closed.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which was most recently shuttered for 25 hours starting Sunday morning.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Monday, June 16, to 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 17.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.