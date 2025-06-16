Traffic, transit must detour around Tranquille road closure as sanitary main project starts

Photo: City of Kamloops The City of Kamloops is advising motorists and transit users of a closure along Tranquille Road due to a sanitary main project.

A section of Tranquille Road in Brocklehurst has been closed to traffic as crews start work on a sanitary main and road enhancement project.

The City of Kamloops said Tranquille Road between Schreiner Street and Crestline Street is only open for local driveway access. All other vehicles and transit buses must detour around the closure area.

“Please adjust your route accordingly and allow for extra time,” the city said in a social media post.

The city said this detour will remain in effect for about six weeks.

The work zone will then extend to a larger section of Tranquille Road, from Downie Street to Crestline Street.

The city said it has contracted PME Construction to undertake the third and final phase of the Tranquille Sanitary Main and Road Enhancement Project.

The project will include a concrete sidewalk on the north side of Tranquille Road, two vehicle travel lanes with a barrier curb and gutter, and a multi-use pathway on the south side.

Drainage catch basins, storm drainage infrastructure, trees, bus pullouts, water system upgrades and lighting will also be installed as part of the project.

More information about the project and traffic detours can be found on the City of Kamloops website.