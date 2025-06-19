SKSS' Feron Wallace plans to use $2,500 scholarship to study Sport Nutrition

Photo: Wendy London-Hoffman South Kamloops Secondary School student Feron Wallace (second to the left) and STAR Scholarship Committee Members Wendy Lonson-Hoffman, Heather Heron and Jane Barley.

A hefty scholarship has put a South Kamloops Secondary student $2,500 closer to taking her first steps towards her academic studies in Nova Scotia.

In a news release, the Philanthropic Education Organization Sisterhood said student Feron Wallace was selected to receive its $2,500 STAR Scholarship from its scholarship committee after being recommended by the organization’s Kamloops chapter.

The non-profit organization said Wallace maintains high grades, volunteers for SKSS' leadership club and coaches various community groups.

"Feron also finds time to improve her own fitness and play competitive sports like basketball. She puts 100 per cent effort into whatever she does, whether it is an athletic social, or creative endeavour," the release said.

"Next fall, Feron plans to study Sport Nutrition and play basketball for St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia."

The scholarship is awarded to women in their final year of high school to attend a post-secondary institution in Canada or the U.S. the next academic year.

“The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success,” the release said.

The organization said 8,794 women have received scholarships totalling more than $21.8 million since it was established in 2009.

More information about the PEO Sisterhood and the STAR Scholarship are available online.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story was published with incorrect information.