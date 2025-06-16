SKSS' Feron Wallace plans to use $2,500 scholarship at Stanford

Photo: Wendy London-Hoffman South Kamloops Secondary School student Feron Wallace (second to the left) and STAR Scholarship Committee Members Wendy Lonson-Hoffman, Heather Heron and Jane Barley.

A hefty scholarship has put a South Kamloops Secondary student $2,500 closer to taking her first steps towards becoming a pediatrician.

In a news release, the Philanthropic Education Organization Sisterhood said student Feron Wallace was selected to receive its $2,500 STAR Scholarship from its scholarship committee after being recommended by the organization’s Kamloops chapter.

The scholarship is awarded to women in their final year of high school to attend a post-secondary institution in Canada or the U.S. the next academic year.

“The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success,” the release said.

Wallace is a member of her school’s debate team, volleyball team and student council, in addition to writing for the student newspaper.

The PEO Sisterhood said Wallace plans to attend Stanford University in California to pursue a bachelor of science, with the goal of becoming a paediatrician and working with Doctors Without Borders.

The non-profit organization says 8,794 women have received scholarships totalling more than $21.8 million since it was established in 2009.

More information about the PEO Sisterhood and the STAR Scholarship are available online.