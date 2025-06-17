Kamloops Fire Rescue had Tk'emlups grass fire under control in minutes

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops Fire Rescue doused a grass fire at a property off of Shuswap Road West around 2:30 p.m.

A grass fire sparked on the Tk'emlups reserve on Monday afternoon was no match for Kamloops firefighters, who had the blaze soaked in a matter of minutes.

Deputy fire chief Ryan Cail said Kamloops Fire Rescue crews responded just after 2 p.m. Monday to an area near Ricardo Road and West Shuswap Road, managing to get the slow moving grass fire under control right away.

"Two bush trucks and Engine 3 arrived at the same time, and they found the slow moving grass fire, and two of them, Engine 3 and Bush Truck 3 from the Valleyviiew hall, were able to extinguish the fire," Cail said.

He said the fire was about half an acre in size when firefighters arrived on scene.

"Within minutes they got the fire under control," he said. "They flanked it and managed to stop it from spreading and got the leading edge right away."

Cail said there was no damage to any structures, and no details on the cause of the blaze are available.