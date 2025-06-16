Closing signs plastered up at Kamloops Toys R Us store

Photo: Castanet Signs posted to the Toys R Us location in Sahali's Columbia Square advertise reduced prices due to store's closing.

The Kamloops Toys R Us location appears to be closing its doors again.

Signs posted outside and inside the store, 500 Notre Dame Dr., advise customers that liquidation pricing is in effect due to the closure.

“This store closing,” the signs read. “Everything must go.”

A store manager declined to comment when asked about the closure, directing Castanet Kamloops to the company’s public relations manager for more information.

The Kamloops Toys R Us moved into its current location in 2023, taking over a space left vacant by Bed Bath & Beyond.

Before the move, the toy retailer had been located across the parking lot at the same address, from 1995 until the storefront's abrupt closure in 2022.

Castanet has reached out to the Toys R Us head office for more information.