Sunday fire at Tk'emlups landfill extinguished after 'swift and coordinated' response

Photo: Contributed A fire broke out at the Stswekstem Engineered Waste Management Facility on Strawberry Hill on Sunday night. This photo was taken by a Castanet Kamloops reader in Batchelor Heights.

A fire that started at Stswékstem Engineered Waste Management Facility on Sunday was extinguished after a fast response from firefighters, Tk’emlúps security and staff, according to the operator of the waste facility.

Jason Haller, vice president of Grassland Organics, said the fire broke out on the open face of the landfill, 801 Strawberry Hill Ln., at about 10 p.m.

Photos posted on social media Sunday night show smoke and a red glow coming from the site. The blaze was visible from across the valley.

In a statement to Castanet, Haller said KFR responded quickly and worked with three Grassland Organics employees, bringing the fire under control.

“Thanks to the swift and coordinated response, the fire was fully extinguished without any injuries or damage to equipment or infrastructure,” he said.

Haller said the waste facility was closed Sunday and operators don’t yet know how the fire started.

“An internal review will be conducted to better understand the cause and to assess any necessary preventative measures moving forward,” he said.

Grassland Organics thanked KFR, its staff and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc security personnel for the fast response.

Castanet Kamloops has also reached out to KFR about the fire. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.