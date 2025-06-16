Accused killer pointed police to location of knives allegedly used in 2020 North Kamloops stabbing spree

Photo: KTW File Investigators at the scene of a stabbing inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent in North Kamloops on March 28, 2020.

Police were having trouble pinpointing the location of two knives believed to be used in an apartment building stabbing spree until the man accused of committing the act pointed investigators to the exact location where he said he hid them.

Michael Wayne Palmer, 48, is standing trial in front of a jury in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He is accused of going on a stabbing spree inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent on March 28, 2020.

Kevin White, 59, was killed, and three other men — Ian McKay, David Gronberg and Caleb Crookes — were each stabbed in the neck.

In her opening statement to jurors, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said Palmer attacked “suddenly and without warning” — first stabbing Crookes and McKay in the hallway of the building, then kicking down the door to Unit 11 and stabbing Gronberg and White.

Right where he said

RCMP Sgt. Nestor Baird, who was the team commander of the investigation at the time, told the court he was among several officers that scanned the beach near MacArthur Island Park after Palmer told investigators he could show where had had stashed two knives he said he had used in the stabbings.

He said the river was low and police were searching the shoreline near a rocky area below the bank.

After about 10 minutes with no luck, Palmer was brought out and directed police to cement slabs about 150 meters from the top of the embankment.

“So I went over and kind of looked underneath, and there was a knife with a white handle underneath it,” Baird said.

The white knife and a second pocket knife were bagged by RCMP. Baird said the two knives connected Palmer further to the stabbings.

In the first week of the trial, the court was shown video footage of Palmer being taken to McArthur Island to direct police to where he said he hid the knives.

Still piecing it together

McKay first told the court he hadn't had anything to drink the night of the stabbings, but under cross-examination he said it was possible he was drunk. Medical records showed his blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit to drive.

He told the court he didn’t remember anything after he hit his head after being stabbed in the neck — two factors he said could have also impacted his memory.

McKay told the court on Friday he’d been trying to piece together the events of that evening for the past five years.

Other victims that have testified in court said they had been drinking and had hazy or incomplete memories of the exact details of that night.

Prosecutors have already shown jurors police video of Palmer confessing to the stabbings and speaking to his fear and paranoia of living in the neighbourhood. He said he was trying to protect two women.

McKay told investigators the morning after he was stabbed he'd heard a man named Michael, alleged to be Palmer, said "something about protecting his girl."

The third week of five scheduled for Palmer's trial begins on Monday.