BCWS air tankers, helicopter attack spot-sized fire west of Kamloops

The BC Wildfire Service said aerial resources are attacking a spot-sized wildfire discovered west of the City of Kamloops, with a ground crew on the way.

BCWS fire information officer Cali Messman said a helicopter, air tanker and birddog are tackling the blaze, located west of the Tranquille area.

Messman added an initial attack crew was en route as well, and BCWS will have a better understanding of the severity of the fire and size once they arrive.

She said two single resources — additional personnel to help ground crews — are on site now.

The fire was discovered just after 2 p.m., and is listed as burning out of control.

The fire's cause is currently under investigation.