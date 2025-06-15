BCWS air tankers, helicopter attack spot-sized fire west of Kamloops

Photo: BCWS
The BC Wildfire Service says ground crews are en route to a spot-sized wildfire discovered west of the City of Kamloops.
The BC Wildfire Service said aerial resources are attacking a spot-sized wildfire discovered west of the City of Kamloops, with a ground crew on the way.
BCWS fire information officer Cali Messman said a helicopter, air tanker and birddog are tackling the blaze, located west of the Tranquille area.
Messman added an initial attack crew was en route as well, and BCWS will have a better understanding of the severity of the fire and size once they arrive.
She said two single resources — additional personnel to help ground crews — are on site now.
The fire was discovered just after 2 p.m., and is listed as burning out of control.
The fire's cause is currently under investigation.