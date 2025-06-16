Kamloops forecast calls for warm temperatures, sunny skies before clouds roll in

Cindy White

The Kamloops area is forecast to see temperatures dip near the end of the week, as cloudy skies bringing chances of rain showers roll into the region.

According to Environment Canada, Monday is projected to see mostly sunny skies with some cloudy periods in the morning and wind gusting up to 40 km/h around noon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 28 C during the day and a low of 12 C at night — seasonal averages are typically around highs of 25 C and lows of 12 C.

Sunny conditions are anticipated to continue into Tuesday, with a high of 28 C. Skies will remain clear into the night as temperatures lower to 13 C.

"As far as rainfall goes, Wednesday looks like the most significant day," said Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Kowal.

"So we do have a little bit of a system moving in which should generate some more continuous showers and thundershowers in the afternoon."

More sun is expected to come on Wednesday. A daytime high of 27 C will be followed by an overnight low of 11 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

"We call it non-severe, which means that we don't anticipate it being more than 15 millimeters in an hour for a single, isolated thunderstorm, — so kind of run of the mill afternoon thunderstorms," Kowal said.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 27 C on Thursday, as sunny conditions continue. Cloudy periods are expected at night with a low of 13 C.

Friday is anticipated to see a change in weather, with cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers in the forecast throughout the day and overnight. Temperatures will reach a high of 20 C and a low of 12 C.

Environment Canada is predicting chances of showers to continue over the weekend with daytime highs expected to remain around 20 C.