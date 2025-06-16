Kamloops residents show their Pride at packed annual downtown parade

The parade capped off a week of festivities as part of Pride Week in Kamloops, and saw banging tunes, dozens of floats and vehicles, and hundreds of brightly dressed participants travel down Victoria Street.

Kamloops Pride treasurer Sabrina Stace told Castanet the event has grown “exponentially” since its inception in 2017.

“It's encouraging, we can only do so much for ourselves and, of course everyone advocates for themselves, but to be able to have a community behind you that supports you is incredible,” Stace said.

“We need people, especially now in the political climate that we're in and especially south of the border, we really need support and we need advocacy because it's human rights.”

Hospital Employees’ Union president Barb Nederpel said it is important for patients to feel cared for and respected when treated by the union’s members — one of the reasons the union has partaken in the festivities since the beginning.

She said while much ground has been gained for LGBTQ rights, there has been a rise in people pushing back against their efforts.

“As much as we are here for joy, we have to remember that Pride came from protest and so it's just as important today to be protesting to make sure that we keep the rights that we have, but also to ensure that our communities keep growing to be more inclusive,” Nederpel said.

“As long as there’s a Kamloops Pride Society, we are going to be standing behind them.”

Also in attendance at Sunday’s event was the Kamloops-Thompson School District, and superintendent Rhonda Nixon said it is important for SD73 to show its support for LGBTQ members in the school community.

“We value all kids and it’s hard sometimes when people don’t, and we want to demonstrate that we are inclusive, welcoming and caring,” Nixon said.

Maureen Doll, director of community programs with the Kamloops YMCA, said it was encouraging to see how big the event had grown since inception.

“I would want my children to be raised in an environment where they're accepted for who they are from the inside and out,” Doll said.

Parade attendees dispersed afterwards, with some making their way to Riverside Park for a final Pride Festival, and a closing after party was held at Nightshift on 5th.

It was the first time the event was held in June, which Stace said was fitting to celebrate Pride Month.