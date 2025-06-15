Emergency department in Lillooet closed for third time in a week

Photo: Google Maps The Lillooet hospital's emergency department has been closed yet again.

Residents in the Lillooet area are once again without an emergency department this weekend.

Interior Health says emergency services at the Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre are closed between 7 a.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday. Patients needing emergency care must travel to the Royal Inland Hospital instead, which is about a two-hour drive from Lillooet.

The Lillooet hospital has seen many closures in recent years, as a number of Southern Interior hospitals struggle with staffing.

This is the third closure the hospital's emergency department has seen in the last week, with the department being closed more than it was open. It was closed from Monday night to Wednesday morning, and from Thursday morning to Saturday morning.

IH reiterates that anyone who needs life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available facility.