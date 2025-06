Photo: BC Hydro Power out to 2,200 in Kamloops

UPDATE: 8:42 p.m.

BC Hydro says the power outage is due to an equipment failure.

Power is expected to be restored at 11:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 8 p.m.

A total of 2,200 people were without power Saturday night due to an outage, according to BC Hydro.

The outage occurred in Kamloops, east of Highway 5.

Power has been out since 7:13 p.m.

BC Hydro says the cause is currently unknown.

Crews are on their way.