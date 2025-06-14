TNRD says 300 early votes cast in Tobiano-Cherry Creek fire protection referendum

Photo: Tobiano Golf Residents in Tobiano have been covered by fire protection since 2009, but those living in nearby Cherry Creek are not.

Nearly 300 early votes have already been cast ahead of a referendum next weekend for residents in Tobiano and Cherry Creek regarding fire protection.

While Tobiano has had fire protection service for years, Cherry Creek has none. The proposal now from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District is to create a new fire protection zone serving both areas, and to seek approval for borrowing to build a firehall and purchase necessary equipment.

If the referendum fails, the Tobiano service will remain in place without the addition of Cherry Creek.

Referendum day is Saturday, June 21.

According to the TNRD, 279 ballots were cast in advance voting on Wednesday in Tobiano.

The TNRD has set up a webpage with information about the referendum question. Also included are materials and recordings from previous meetings on the issue.

Residents can cast ballots on voting day at the Cherry Creek Ranch, 5420 Trans-Canada Hwy.