BCLC welcomes first all-Indigenous customer support associate cohort in Kamloops

Photo: BCLC An all-indigenous cohort of customer service reps took part in a welcoming ceremony at BCLC on May 27

BCLC has welcomed its first all-Indigenous cohort of associates in its customer support centre.

The Crown corporation held a welcome ceremony for the new recruits at its headquarters in downtown Kamloops, according to a news release.

The program, created with and guided by employment coordinators across the region, focuses on increasing equitable hiring opportunities for Indigenous Peoples at BCLC.

Shane Vincenzi, BCLC’s manager of Indigenous relations, and Martin Lampman, director of customer support operations, were instrumental in the creation and development of the program.

Lampman said the program allows the potential recruitment of nine cohorts over a five-year term, with the exact number of individuals hired dependent on the needs of the business.

“All cohort members will have the flexibility to work out of either of our two offices in Kamloops or Vancouver or remotely from their respective communities,” he said in the release.

The first cohort, which has begun training, includes nine members from across the province.

Vincenzi said BCLC applied to B.C.'s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner for approval to run the program, which is only open to Indigenous applicants.

"When we received the approval, we were pleasantly surprised to learn that we were approved to run the program for a five-year term," he said.