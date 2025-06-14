Simpcw health director wins Health Champion Award

Photo: Simpcw Shelley Lampreau, health director for the Simpcw First Nation

Shelley Lampreau, health director for the Simpcw First Nation, has won the Health Champion Award — one of the most prestigious health leadership honours presented by the First Nations Health Foundation (FNHF).

The award acknowledges individuals who have made outstanding and lasting contributions to advancing First Nations health and wellness across B.C., according to a Simpcw news release.

Lampreau has served in her role since 2012. The band said she has been a powerful advocate and trailblazer in Indigenous health, leading programs that honour Simpcw traditions while meeting modern healthcare needs.

“Shelley is not just a health administrator, she is a visionary leader who brings community voices forward and delivers real change,” said Marie Matthew, chair of Simpcw Health.

The Health Champion Award celebrates individuals who have demonstrated excellence in at least three of six key areas and Lampreau has made impacts in all six — community health, cultural knowledge, innovation and leadership, partnership building, advocacy and resilience.

Some examples of these qualities include Lampreau securing capital funding for a new Simpcw health facility, co-creating a mentorship program for new health directors and was a leader during the COVID-19 pandemic when she fought for vaccine access for off-reserve members.