Bus rides free in Kamloops on Sunday to help people get to Pride Parade: BC Transit

Photo: KTW file Marchers in a previous Kamloops Pride Parade traverse Victoria Street.

Bus rides will be free in Kamloops on Sunday to help revellers get to the Pride Parade.

BC Transit and the City of Kamloops are partnering to make it easier for people to attend the annual parade.

"Transit in Kamloops will be free on Sunday to help get everyone to the parade and festivities safely without the stress of finding parking in the busy area,” reads a statement from BC Transit.

"Due to the parade, we’re advising customers about detours that will have an impact on routes to and from the Lansdowne Exchange. These detours will be in place between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m."

The parade will run on Sunday, June 15, at 11 a.m., starting from the corner of Second Avenue and Seymour Street, turning onto Victoria Street and heading east, then ending at Fifth Avenue.

Staging begins at 9 a.m. on St. Paul Street between Second and Third Avenue.

Members of the public who want to march in the parade are asked to meet up with the Kamloops Pride group on Second Avenue and St. Paul Street before 10:30 a.m.

