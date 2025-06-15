Kamloops mayor refuses to aid his own code of conduct complaints as total number nears 30

Photo: File photo A sign showing the way to City of Kamloops council chambers.

Of the three code of conduct allegations Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has filed against his colleagues on city council, two have already been dismissed because the mayor refuses to talk to the investigator.

Kamloops city council has racked up 27 total code of conduct complaints halfway through their term, which has cost Tournament Capital taxpayers about $562,370.

Hamer-Jackson submitted the latest trio of code of conduct complaints in April against three councillors he accused of defamation for making false or misleading statements about him.

The mayor told Castanet Kamloops the complaints were filed against councillors Dale Bass, Katie Neustaeter and Mike O’Reilly.

A new City of Kamloops webpage chronicling code of conduct investigations shows two of those complaints have been dismissed, but one is still ongoing, which Hamer-Jackson said is the Bass allegation.

The dismissed complaints were tossed because they “contained insufficient detail to conclude that a violation of the Code of Conduct had occurred.”

Respondents to code of conduct complaints are not always interviewed when a complaint is dismissed by an investigator.

Hamer-Jackson said the three complaints were handled by Reece Harding, a lawyer whose practice is focused on local government law litigation. Harding has previously found Hamer-Jackson in violation of the code of conduct.

He wouldn't elaborate

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops the investigator wanted him to engage in “lengthy conversations” about his complaints, which he refused to do.

The mayor said he felt he had already provided enough information to the investigator when he filled out the complaints, and he believed not participating in interviews would save money.

“I gave them enough information — I mean it's pretty simple,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“I guess this investigator can't make a few calls. I don't think he even contacted the parties.”

Asked why he wouldn’t agree to be interviewed by Harding to give his side of the story, Hamer-Jackson said, “because it's just a waste of taxpayers money.”

“I already put them in. So no, that's your job to do, not my job to the investigation. You're the investigator — you're the one getting the big bucks,” the mayor said.

Harding told Castanet he cannot comment on the complaints.

The mayor’s three code of conduct complaints have cost more than $3,700 to date.

‘Bias against me'

Hamer-Jackson said he thinks Harding is in a conflict of interest because he has ruled against him in the past.

“Why would I sit down with somebody that already know and feel that I'm in conflict and has a bias against me?” he asked.

The mayor said he would have sat down for an interview with a different investigator.

Speaking to Castanet, Neustaeter pointed out the mayor has found fault with both third-party investigators who have found he breached the code of conduct, as well as municipal advisor Henry Braun, who blamed the mayor for council’s dysfunction.

“Reece Harding has found another member of council [Coun. Bill Sarai] to be in violation of the code of conduct,” she said.

"He is clearly not biased. It’s just that the mayor will not accept the reality of the consequences of his own behaviour.”

'Creepy' actions alleged

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet his complaint against Neustaeter stemmed from an altercation they had in an open council meeting in which he brought up her family, as well as her accusing him of being “creepy” and monitoring her bathroom breaks in a group email thread.

Hamer-Jackson said he felt Neustaeter’s comments were “offside.”

Neustaeter told Castanet she her exact response to the mayor in that email chain was, “I don’t know where you were observing me from or why, but I do know it’s creepy to monitor women in this way.”

She said she feels her response was fair and not defamatory, nor was it made in public.

“I’ve also been asking Reid Hamer-Jackson, since November 2022, to leave my family alone. Famileis have no place in politics,” Neustaeter said.

Neustaeter told Castanet she thinks the mayor should “stop wasting taxpayer money on his foolish games and let the rest of us get on with the work of the city.”

“It’s long past time the mayor admit that he is not fit for this job and allows those of us who are committed to the work to do it,” she said.

Hamer-Jackson is suing Neustaeter in B.C. Supreme Court for defamation over a separate issue. He also field a lawsuit against developer Joshua Knaak for defamation over an incident in which Knaak accused the mayor of groping his wife at a bar.

Staff related complaints

Hamer-Jackson said his complaint against O’Reilly was due to the councillor claiming to the media, including Castanet last fall, that there were four WorkSafeBC complaint investigations against him.

WorkSafe BC has told Castanet it cannot confirm or deny the existence of complaints due to privacy issues.

Hamer-Jackson has dismissed the accusations as fake. He said he filed a fraud complaint with WorkSafeBC over the assertion.

Council earlier this week published a 433-page dossier claiming Hamer-Jackson has now been the subject of 24 substantiated complaints of workplace misconduct, and 21 confirmed privacy breaches.

Hamer-Jackson confirmed to Castanet the complaint against Bass is still active and said it stems from a media interview she gave claiming some staff were on sick leave due to the mayor’s presence at city hall.

“Looks like one has a little life,” he said about the complaint.

In its dossier, council claims the mayor’s actions have "created a toxic work environment, negatively impacted staff morale.”

Another breach?

Castanet reached out to Bass and O’Reilly for comment, but they said they could not discuss the allegations.

Bass suggested Hamer-Jackson would be violating confidentiality rules if he discussed the complaints.

O’Reilly said the mayor field three complaints, and two were “defective” because he did not provide enough information.

“And the mayor was given an opportunity to provide additional information, but he didn’t, so two of them were dismissed,” he said. "A third complaint is ongoing."

He also said the mayor naming names at this point amounts to another breach of confidentiality.

Just two outstanding

Only one other code of conduct investigation remains in process, according to the latest information from city hall — an accusation that Hamer-Jackson contravened conflict of interest rules when he participated in a vote on a matter involving Knaak, the defendant in one of his defamation suits.

Only four of 27 investigations to date have been substantiated.

Three breaches have been found against Hamer-Jackson for leaking confidential documents, breaching personal privacy and making a false or misleading statement.

One breach was made out against Coun. Bill Sarai for secretly recording a combative meeting with the mayor.

Of the 27 code of conduct complaints, 11 have been dismissed and 10 were withdrawn.