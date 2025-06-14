Tk'emlups deems North Kamloops site sacred after discovery of historic remains

Photo: KTW file Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc officials say they are working to protect a site in North Kamloops where ancestral remains were unearthed on Thursday.

It’s not known where exactly the site is. The band issued a news release late Friday afternoon advising of the find and asking people to stay away.

“Tk’emlups te Secwepemc requests that the site be respected, as it is now considered a sacred site,” the release reads.

The band said the site is under 24-hour security, and Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir thanked Kamloops Mounties for their cooperation on the matter.

“Cultural heritage is an important value for TteS and we have a responsibility to ensure that our TteS cultural and traditional practices are being respected,” she said.

"Our people have been here since time immemorial and travelled extensively throughout Secwepemculecw.”

The band said the site is protected under the BC Heritage Conservation Act and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.