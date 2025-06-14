Homeless man jailed after pulling razor blade on Kamloops' Tranquille Road

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A young homeless man who threatened to cut people while brandishing a razor blade on a North Kamloops sidewalk has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail.

Mason Moffat, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

Court heard Moffat was asked by an employee of a nearby business to leave a set of stairs he was sitting on in the 400-block of Tranquille Road at about 9 a.m. on May 27.

“He got up and had what turned out to be a razor blade in his hand and was making threats to anyone that would come close to him,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court, describing the blade as about four inches in length.

“[A witness] heard Mr. Moffat talk about cutting, and any time he got close to Mr. Moffat, he would stand up in an aggressive manner.”

Goulet said another witness heard him say, "Come closer and I will cut you."

Police arrived and Moffat took off running. He fled through a coffee shop and a back alley before hopping the fence of a nearby home.

“Shortly thereafter, the police dog located Mr. Moffat lying down, hiding next to the fence in the backyard of a residence on Campbell Avenue,” Goulet said.

Moffat was bound at the time by multiple probation orders barring him from possessing weapons, including one imposed last fall after he admitted to sparking a fire outside a Merritt convenience store.

‘Unable to govern himself'

Defence lawyer Cameron Johnson said Moffat is homeless and mentally ill, which puts him in an impossible position.

“He gets better while in custody, and then he gets out and he’s unhoused, unsupported, on disability — and if one does not have access to the antipsychotics one needs to function even remotely well in daily life, they can fall prey to other forms of self-medication,” he said.

“Mr. Moffat would absolutely benefit from an involuntary program that would require him to take medication, but we don’t have that Constitutionally available at this point in time."

The lawyers agreed on a 30-day jail sentence for Moffat, but Johnson asked Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford to stop short of imposing a term requiring him to report while on probation.

Johnson said such a condition would be “setting him up to fail.”

"He is unable to govern himself. He’s jumping at shadows and existing in a world that’s not entirely real," he said.

“The Mr. Moffat who is sitting here today might be capable of following this order, but the Mr. Moffat who is released from jail in a few days, unhoused and unsupported, will not be able to."

Stanford went along with the 30-day jail sentence and imposed the reporting condition.

“The judiciary would be loathe to criminalize mental health issues,” she said.

“However, on the other side needs to be considered the safety of the public, as well as deterrence and denunciation.”

Once he was given credit for time served, Moffat had six days remaining on his sentence. He will be on probation for 18 months after he is released.