Annual diabetes walk has new location in Aberdeen for 2025

Photo: Kristen Holliday Participants embark on a previous iteration of the annual Walk to Cure Diabetes held at the BC Wildlife Park.

The annual Breakthrough T1D Walk to Cure Diabetes has a new location in Kamloops, and it is set to kick off this Saturday.

Formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Breakthrough T1D aims to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

The not-for-profit research and advocacy organization will host its 32nd walk Saturday morning at West Highlands Park in Aberdeen.

Registration in the walk begins at 9 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 10:15 a.m. The walk starts at 10:45 a.m. and the event, which is open to the public, will wrap at noon.

“It’s going to be a fun day,” said T1D lead volunteer Shannon Vreeland.

She said just under $20,000 has been raised to date thanks to fundraising efforts of those registered for the 2025 walk.

She said there will also be business sponsorships, pancake breakfast and pay-to-use games, silent auction and raffle planned for tomorrow’s event which could add another $5,000.

“All of those proceeds go to the foundation and all of their money goes to raise funds for reach for Type 1 diabetes,” Vreeland said.

Previous iterations of the walk have been held at the BC Wildlife Park in Dallas, but this year is its first in Aberdeen.

“It’s way more intense with some hills,” Vreeland said with a laugh.

As many children attend the walk, Vreeland said they wanted to keep it child friendly so the main walk route is a short, two laps around the park

She said there will also be a longer route for those who want more of a challenge.

The walk is Breakthrough T1D's largest research fundraiser.

Vreeland said the foundation's name change came about because there are more adult cases of Type 1 diabetes in people in their 20s and 30s than there are among children.