Driver jailed 40 days for sixth driving while prohibited conviction

A repeat prohibited driver has been ordered to spend more than a month behind bars following his sixth conviction for the offence.

Stanley Andrew James Hlatky, 61, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of driving while prohibited.

Court heard a Mountie patrolling Chase on Jan. 6 pulled over an older-model Ford F-150 after watching it roll through a stop sign.

The driver was identified as Hlatky, who has been prohibited since 2011. Since then, he’s amassed five previous convictions for driving while prohibited, most recently in 2022, when he was ordered to spend 30 days in jail.

The Crown was seeking a 40-day sentence and defence wanted 30 days.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford didn’t like either of those.

“My concern is the sentence proposed by both counsel is low under the circumstances,” she said, noting Hlatky is “not getting the message."

Stanford had lawyers make submissions on why she shouldn’t sentence Hlatky to a longer period of jail, but she eventually agreed to go along with the 40-day suggestion.

In addition to the jail time, which Hlatky will be allowed to serve on weekends, he will be required to pay a $750 fine.

Stanford also imposed a further 18-month driving prohibition.