Suspect in North Kamloops theft sought by police

Photo: RCMP Kamloops RCMP say this woman is a suspect in a theft investigation.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman wanted in connection with a theft investigation.

According to police, a wallet was stolen from a vehicle on the North Shore on June 5, and cards from the wallet were subsequently used at a local business.

The suspect is described as a woman with dyed blonde hair wearing a white/grey Adidas sweater. Police have released a still photo of her from security footage.

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment is looking to advance this investigation and is seeking the public’s help to do so,” Const. Sofie Winkels said in a news release.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photo can call police at 250-828-3000.