Kamloops Mounties deploy spike belt to stop stolen delivery van after 'erratic and dangerous driving'

Photo: Castanet A Kamloops RCMP cruiser's lights.

Mounties used a spike belt to stop a delivery van that was spotted driving dangerously after it was stolen Friday morning in North Kamloops.

Police said they were alerted at about 11 a.m. that a delivery van had been stolen from the area of Tranquille Road and Simcoe Avenue. A witness reported seeing it drive away.

“Police officers observed erratic and dangerous driving behaviour, leading us to believe a spike belt was necessary to protect the public,” RCMP Sgt. Chris Kienzle said in a news release.

“Use of the spike belt resulted in slowing the vehicle and the eventual stop and arrest of the driver without any injuries.”

The spike belt was deployed near Grand Boulevard on the Trans-Canada Highway, and Mounties said the van stopped just west of Pat Road in Dallas.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage can call police at 250-828-3000.