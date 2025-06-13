Mounties ask for tips after Kamloops man charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment

Photo: Castanet A Kamloops RCMP cruiser pictured in the detachment parking lot.

Police are looking for more information about a Kamloops man facing a string of charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault last month.

According to Mounties, 27-year-old Dorian Michael Ilett, who also goes by Dorian Pentney, was arrested late last month. He is now facing charges of sexual assault, uttering threats and criminal harassment.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said Ilett is in jail awaiting his next court appearance.

“Police believe there may be people in our community who have additional information which could assist in advancing the investigation,” she said.

“We are asking anyone who thinks they might know something to please contact the detachment as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.