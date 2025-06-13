258738
No injuries after SUV plows into Kamloops TD Canada Trust branch

No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed into a bank branch in Sahali on Friday morning, causing extensive damage to a front office.

Emergency crews were called to TD Canada Trust, 500 Notre Dame Dr., just before 9 a.m. for a report of a collision.

Photos posted to social media show a silver SUV parked against the front of the damaged building.

When Castanet arrived at the scene at about 10:30 a.m., the SUV was gone and a glass repair worker was taking measurements.

A bank employee told Castanet the cause of the crash was a driver stepping on the wrong pedal. She said no one was injured.

