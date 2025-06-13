No injuries reported after suspicious fire torches Merritt hotel

Photo: RCMP This is the scene emergency crews found when they arrived at a fire early Friday morning at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Merritt.

Police in Merritt are investigating a suspicious overnight fire that engulfed much of a hotel.

No injuries were reported after flames tore through the Comfort Inn & Suites on Crawford Avenue early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the hotel at about 1:30 a.m. for a report of a blaze.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said all occupants got out safely and no injuries were reported.

“A significant section of the building was engulfed, resulting in extensive damage,” Grandy said.

“Fire investigators and Merritt RCMP officers remain on scene today gathering evidence and determining the cause of the blaze.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-378-4262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.