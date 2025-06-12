BCWS crews responding to wildfire east of Cache Creek

Photo: BC Wildfire Service BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire east of Cache Creek.

UPDATE 7:32 p.m.

The wildfire discovered East of Cache Creek has grown to 5.63 hectares according to BC Wildfire Service.

Cali Nessman, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet there are currently two single resources on site as well as two initial attack crews.

Aerial resources were in the air as well, but had to be grounded for a brief period this afternoon due to “challenging winds and instability in the air.”

ORIGINAL 5:42 p.m.

A wildfire has been discovered east of Cache Creek.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is about one hectare in size, located north of the Trans-Canada Highway. It was discovered in the Arrowstone Hills area on Thursday afternoon.

Cali Nessman, BCWS fire information officer, said a couple of crews have been dispatched to the wildfire.

"We did have aerial resources on site as well, but due to winds and instability in the air they had to ground for a short period of time," Nessman said.

"We're hoping to get at least a bird dog back up to do proper reconnaissance of the fire."

She noted the wildfire is highly visible from the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire is listed as under investigation.

This story will be updated if more information is known.