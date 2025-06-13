'Pretty miraculous'; Donor found for 25-year-old Kamloops man awaiting kidney transplant

Photo: Susan Firman The Firman family is 'so thankful' after an anonymous person stepped forward to donate a kidney to 25-year-old Ryan (far right).

Nearly three months after launching a public campaign to find a living kidney donor, the mother of a 25-year-old Kamloops man on dialysis says he’s found a match — or rather, his match found him.

Susan Firman said Ryan got the call at the end of May. He was told an anonymous person had stepped forward to donate their kidney for transplant.

“It was amazing. Tears were flowing, and Ryan even said to his nurse, ‘Are you serious?’” Firman said, adding some people are on dialysis for years waiting for a kidney donation.

“Eighty-eight days to find him a donor — pretty miraculous.”

Firman said they don’t have any information about the person who will be donating their kidney, which she understands and accepts, but she’d love “nothing more than just say thank you.”

She said Ryan is now a holding pattern, waiting for a surgery date to be confirmed by the donor and the surgical team. This will likely mean another two or three months before the surgery itself. Then it’s off to Vancouver for the transplant and recovery.

Until then, he will remain on dialysis three times per week.

“There’s some light at the end of the tunnel, so I think that makes it a little easier, going, ‘Well, this is maybe one less time I have to go,’” Firman said.

“Knowing there is a donor and that that surgery date is coming has taken a bit of a weight off his shoulders, for sure.”



She noted Ryan is remaining cautiously optimistic, not wanting to get too excited until he’s “rolled in on the operating table” as lot could change over the course of a couple of months.

"He's doing everything he can, from his perspective, just try to stay as healthy as possible,” Firman said, adding the next step is to find housing for him in Vancouver for the recovery process.

“We're just so appreciative. I just can't stress that enough, how thankful we are of the people that have stepped forward to help us, spread the word, share the story, make financial contributions, and then, of course, the anonymous donor who came forward and got tested,” she said.

“They don't know us, we don't know them. That just restores my whole faith in humanity.”

Giving back

A Facebook page set up to try and find Ryan a donor will continue following the young man’s transplant and recovery journey. The page will also amplify the stories of others who need kidneys — something Firman said was always in the plan.

"So many people stepped forward to help us,” she said, adding she would like to give back in return.

Nearly 170 people showed their support for those with kidney disease by attending the Kamloops Kidney Walk on June 1 — and Team Ryan blew past its attendance and fundraising goals.

Firman said they had hoped to raise $5,000, and ended up bringing in more than $29,000. In total, the Kamloops Kidney Walk raised a little more than $58,000. The money will go towards kidney research, support for those living with kidney disease, and reimbursements for donors who are being tested.

"Everybody came through for us, from friends and family and anonymous people making donations to that Team Ryan page. We couldn't have been happier with that,” Firman said.

She said she hopes that at one point, kidney donation will be seen as normal as donating blood. She added people only use a fraction of one of their kidneys, and a full life can be lived with one.

“That’s my hope, is that people will just consider it, at least ask the questions and reach out, and consider stepping forward for someone else,” Firman said.