Kamloops MLA wants to see Bill 15 used to fast-track Red Bridge replacement

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar wants Bill 15 to speed up a Red Bridge rebuild.

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar hopes the community can take advantage of new legislation he’s described as government overreach to fast-track the Red Bridge replacement.

Bill 15, a controversial piece of legislation responding to tariff threats from the U.S., will enable Premier David Eby’s cabinet to push through infrastructure projects deemed significant for B.C. The bill, which aims to fast track public and private sector projects like mines and schools, narrowly passed on May 28.

Addressing city council on Tuesday, Milobar, a Conservative MLA and former mayor, said he will be reaching out to Minister of Transportation and Transit Mike Farnsworth to see if the bill can be used to fast-track the rebuild of the Red Bridge, which burned down due to arson last fall.

“If they’re true to their word about Bill 15 then we should see the Red Bridge accelerated, frankly,” Milobar told council. “That’s the way projects like that are supposed to be moving — especially one that has Indigenous support.”

Milobar said he doesn’t think rebuilding the span between Lorne Street and the Mount Paul Industrial Park is a project that needs to be overly complicated. He said a lane of traffic in each direction with a bike lane off one end would do the trick.

The Ministry of Transportation has told Castanet Kamloops the planning process of the rebuild, if the province goes that route, could still take years to complete.

“Let’s just get it built,” Milobar told council, adding he wants the bridge resurrected as fast as possible and is worried the project will be stalled by over analyzing every aspect of it.

Bill 15 has faced criticism from environmental groups, the Union of BC Municipalities and First Nations that it gives the province too much power to push through projects with limited consultation.

Milobar told council he saw “unprecedented pushback” on Bill 15, and, earlier this year, shared his own reservations on the bill he now wants to utilize, telling Castanet Kamloops he had “massive issues and concerns" about the legislation from Eby.

“He does not need to have essentially all-powerful legislation that cuts out 92 other elected MLAs in that building from having any oversight whatsoever of the actions of the government,” Milobar said.

Reached for comment on Thursday, Milobar told Castanet he still opposes Bill 15, but, now that it’s law, feels whether he agrees with it or not is “somewhat irrelevant.”

“The government hung their hat on the reason they needed Bill 15, was to accelerate projects like the Red Bridge replacement, so I'm telling them to put their money where their mouth is,” he said.