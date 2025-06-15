Jail for man who pulled scissors on store clerks in two Kamloops robberies

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts

A man who brandished scissors while holding up two Kamloops corner stores in a three-day span has been ordered to spend a year and a half behind bars.

Jared Spencer Leach, 34, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery and a breach of probation charge.

Court heard Leach walked into the Canco on Tranquille Road on Oct. 9 and grabbed a number of snack items before approaching the till and asking for cigarettes.

“The male, later identified as Mr. Leach, held a pair of scissors and demanded cigarettes while threatening to kill [the worker],” Crown prosecutor Camille Cook said in court.

The clerk called police but Leach fled before they arrived.

Two days later, on Oct. 11, police were called to a report of a robbery at the 7-Eleven at Sixth Avenue and Seymour Street for another robbery.

Cook said a man walked into the store with a pair of scissors and demanded cigarettes, lighters and food before leaving on foot. Leach was arrested nearby a short time later after a Mountie spotted him matching the suspect description from 7-Eleven.

“It was at this time that the officers noted that Mr. Leach was wearing the same clothing as the person from the Oct. 9 robbery at Canco, and that’s how they determined it was the same person,” Cook said.

“At that point, Mr. Leach was arrested for both robberies.”

Cook said he was also bound by a probation order that prohibited him from visiting the 7-Eleven, resulting in the breach charge.

“All of the circumstances of his offending are what the Crown would call compulsive,” she said.

Cook sought a sentence of two years in jail, while defence lawyer Murray Armstrong suggested 15 months.

Armstrong said Leach would like to be released on a special probation program.

“His mental health and addictions issues combined to motivate these offences,” he said.

“If he can get this behind him and get his addictions under control, certainly it will help straighten his life out.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford sentenced Leach to 18 months in prison plus two years of probation.

Once he’s given credit for time served, he will have a little less than six months remaining.