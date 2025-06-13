Witnesses recall bloody scene following deadly North Kamloops stabbing spree

Photo: KTW File A police evidence marker sits on the sidewalk outside an apartment building on Carson Crescent in March of 2020.

People who were hanging out with a man accused of going on a deadly stabbing spree inside a North Kamloops apartment building say they don't remember any fighting or threats in the lead up to the attack.

Michael Wayne Palmer, 48, is standing trial in front of a jury in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He is accused of going on a stabbing spree inside an apartment building on Carson Crescent on March 28, 2020.

Kevin White, 59, was killed, and three other men — Ian McKay, David Gronberg and Caleb Crookes — were each stabbed in the neck.

In an opening statement to jurors last week, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said Palmer attacked “suddenly and without warning” — first stabbing Crookes and McKay in the hallway of the building, then kicking down the door to Unit 11 and stabbing Gronberg and White.

'I spared your life'

Christine Gervais told jurors she had been staying at White’s apartment, helping him recover from a recent back surgery.

On the night of the incident, her son, Crookes, had come to visit her at the apartment, where his stepfather, McKay, and uncle, Gronberg, were also present.

She told the court the group was “having drinks and laughing” and at some point a man named Michael, alleged to be Palmer, and his girlfriend were invited inside.

She said Palmer's girlfriend, whose name she didn’t know, became upset and started to cry. Gervais said the woman wanted to talk and they went to an apartment across the hall for a glass of wine.

Gervais said her memory was hazy, but at some point she opened the door to the apartment to see McKay kneeling on the ground and “bleeding a lot.”

She then went back into White's apartment but remembers very little of what proceeded.

"There was blood everywhere — everywhere. I was walking in puddles of blood," Gervais told investigators at the time, although she told the court she didn't recall what she said.

She also remembered seeing Palmer standing in the hallway, and he told her “I spared your life and you can go call 911.”

Gervais said she was drunk that night and after five years had difficulty recalling what she told police.

Stabbed from behind

McKay said White was a friend he’d sporadically meet up with for over four decades, and he had come to Kamloops to help with his recovery from surgery and reconnect with Gervais.

The night of the incident, he said he was recovering from a recent hospital visit of his own.

He’d gone over with Crookes and Michael to the other apartment to get Gervais to return. Crookes has already left down the hallway when McKay said he was stabbed in the neck from behind.

McKay described clutching his neck and kneeling down as blood “squirted” all over. At some point he thinks Michael kicked open the door to White’s apartment, although he is not certain.

He said Gervais came out to find him covered in blood and recalls she yelled, “You did this.” McKay said he crawled back into White’s apartment, where he then went into the bathroom — where Gronberg had been stabbed — and slipped on the bloody floor, cracking his head on the toilet.

McKay said he required 58 staples on his neck, “ear to ear.” He said the nerves in his arms are still damaged and he hasn’t worked as a carpenter since.

Both McKay and Gervais said they didn’t recall any threats or fighting prior to the stabbing.

Records show he was drunk

McKay described himself as an alcoholic and binge-drinker but said he wasn’t drunk the night of the stabbing because he was recovering from a hospital stay. He said police had told him days later his toxicology report showed he was sober.

But defence lawyer Iain Currie said that wasn’t true.

According to medical records from when McKay was treated for his stab wounds, his blood-alcohol level was very high — three times the legal limit to drive. In a statement to police the following morning, he said he didn’t think he was “really that hammered.”

McKay said he was still “a little bit out of it” as he gave the statement to police and didn’t remember anything after he hit his head in the apartment’s bathroom.

He said he didn’t believe he was drunk, but agreed with Currie that it was possible he’d consumed a lot of alcohol and that’s why his memory could be hazy. He said he didn’t remember talking with hospital staff or the surgeon the night of the stabbing, despite his medical records stating he was conscious.

Prosecutors have already shown jurors police video of Palmer confessing to the stabbings and speaking to his fear and paranoia of living in the neighbourhood. He said he was trying to protect two women.

Another police video was shown of Palmer directing police to where he said he hid two knives used in the attack.

This is the second of five weeks scheduled for Palmer’s trial.