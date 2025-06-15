TRU green projects receive national recognition for sustainability efforts

Photo: TRU TRU has earned an honourable mention in the 2025 Canadian Association of University Business Officers Quality and Productivity Awards Program.

Green projects have netted Thompson Rivers University’s sustainability office more hardware for the trophy case.

In a news release, TRU said it earned an honourable mention in the 2025 Canadian Association of University Business Officers Quality and Productivity Awards Program, and was awarded a commemorative plaque on Wednesday at the CAUBO annual conference.

The university received the recognition for its Low-Carbon District Energy System, which will transition TRU from natural gas boilers to an electric heating system in most campus buildings, and its PV Solarization project, which has seen to date 570 of 1,400 solar panels installed to help power the system.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said TRU director of sustainability James Gordon.

“These two projects not only drastically reduce our carbon footprint but also set an example for other institutions aiming for sustainability. We’re proud to contribute to a future for British Columbia with far fewer emissions.”

Vice-president of administration and finance Matt Milovick said it was a point of pride for the university to be recognized as a leader in sustainability.

“This recognition underscores the dedication and hard work of our team in advancing greener energy solutions,” Milovick said.

“We are inspired to continue leading with initiatives that not only benefit our campus but also serve as a model for others.”

TRU's sustainability office has also won the 2024 gold leadership excellence award for managerial staff, won bronze awards for its sustainable development and development goals, and was awarded the 2024 Recycling Council of BC’s environmental award and took first place in the 2024 Sustainable Campus index’s energy category.

Last year, TRU was the first Canadian university to be named to the Princeton Review’s Green College 2025 Honor Roll.