Mounties suspect foul play after identifying skeletal remains found west of Kamloops

Photo: RCMP Jordan Nande

Police have identified the skeletal remains found near Cherry Creek in April, and they suspect foul play.

According to Mounties, bones found in the Pendleton Creek area west of Kamloops on April 11 have been confirmed to belong to Jordan Nande, a 27-year-old man who was reported missing in 2023.

Police said Nande left Fort St. John in February of 2023 with a group of people. They travelled to Kamloops, where Nande was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with information about Nande to call investigators at 1-877-987-8477.