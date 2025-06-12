Sun Peaks welcoming mountain bikers, hikers for summer on the trails

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort This weekend marks the official start to the summer lift season at Sun Peaks, opening up access to mountain bike trails, alpine hiking and disc golfing.

The lifts will start turning again at Sun Peaks this weekend as a season of summer mountain biking, hiking and disc golf kicks off.

The weekend, locals and visitors to Sun Peaks Resort can access an early-season selection of bike trails, hiking trails, and the mid-mountain nine hole disc golf course. The chair lift will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 14.

Sun Peaks Resort's Christina Antoniak said the weekend offers a great opportunity for locals to "get their first go at the trails" before the pace picks up with summer events.

Antoniak said about 28 of 42 mountain bike trails will be opening on Tod Mountain and Sundance Mountain. The resort website has live updates on the status of Sun Peaks' hiking and mountain bike trails.

The mountain’s Progression Park will also be opened this weekend. The bike skills zone gives beginner riders the chance to practice riding technique. Antoniak said Sun Peaks Recreation Trail Association has also opened some pedal trails on Mount Morrisey.

Anyone with a seasons pass or lift ticket will have access to the resort's Lift and Lager event at Masa's Bar and Grill on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a free Granville Island Brewing beer or non-alcoholic alternative to cheers the start of the season.

For the second year in a row, the resort will host an exclusive event on Friday, June 13 for bike park and hiking season pass holders. The pre-ride and pre-hike day will run from noon to 5 p.m., with a barbecue at Sunburst Lodge from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Returning this summer is Locals Days, where evening lift tickets on July 17, July 31 and Aug. 7 will go for $35 for residents living within 70 kilometres of the resort.

"It's great to come up from work, do some laps after work in the evening," Antoniak said. "All proceeds go back into the three main local mountain biking associations."

This includes the Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association, the Kamloops Bike Riders Association and the Kamloops Mountain Bike Trail Association.

Only 100 tickets are available on each of these days — and if the evenings sell out, the resort will add an extra $500 per date to the donation pot.

The resort will also host a pair of downhill competitions this summer, including the Dunbar Series Canada Cup from July 18 to 20, expected to draw more than 300 athletes, and the National Downhill Championships, which will draw more than 400 athletes from July 25 to 27.

A third Junior Downhill Championship event will be held on Labour Day weekend as part of Peaks Pedal Fest to cap off the summer season.

More information on summer events and Sun Peaks trails can be found on the resort website.