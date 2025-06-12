Minister blames Hamer-Jackson for dysfunction at Kamloops city hall, says change is coming

Photo: Contributed B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Ravi Kahlon

B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs sees Kamloops city council as the “poster child” for why there ought to be greater provincial oversight of municipalities.

Earlier this week, the City of Kamloops published a 433-page dossier prepared for Minister Ravi Kahlon, detailing the history of Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson's privacy breaches and other incidents.

The document updated the minster on city council's implementation of recommendations from an independent adviser, as well as the dozens of breaches and substantiated complaints against Hamer-Jackson — to whom Kahlon attributed the bulk of the dysfunction at city hall.

Kahlon told Castanet the report was “very concerning." While there are other municipal councils with issues, he said Kamloops is the leading example of why he now feels the province needs to play a bigger role managing local governments.

“Kamloops is a bit of a poster child for why changes are needed, and that's sad thing to say because the community is awesome and there's so much good things happening in the community,” he said.

“The challenges we're seeing there are significant and, quite frankly, majority of the issues fall on the lap of the mayor.”

‘Something has to change’

Kahlon said he was iced out by Hamer-Jackson during a visit to Kamloops in April. He booked meetings in the city after receiving the report in February, hoping to find a path forward for the mayor and council, who have been at odds since a short time after they were sworn in.

“I was hoping to have everyone come together to try to press reset, but he's clearly not interested in changing any of those ways,” the minister said.

Kahlon said after reading the dossier and the report from independent adviser Henry Braun, he’s come to the conclusion Hamer-Jackson's antics are "not serving the people well."

“A large portion of the challenges seen through the mayor dealing with staff, taking reports that are issued that are not supposed to be in public and putting them out, and the list goes on,” he said.

“I don't quite know why this behaviour continues.”

The city has said it’s spent $1 million in staff time, resources and legal fees addressing issues brought on by the mayor — a direct cost to the taxpayer.

“Those are dollars that could have been going for infrastructure, those are dollars that could have gone to improving community amenities," Kahlon said.

"It's a shame and we have to do something — something has to change."

Consultation continues

Kahlon said those changes won’t be seen until after the next municipal election in 2026, by which time he hopes to have made changes establishing “clear rules” for members of councils about how to treat each other, municipal staff and members of the public.

“We're taking now the next step to bring in provincewide changes that will help address code-of-conduct in all local governments,” Kahlon said.

He said he cannot yet disclose what changes are being considered because his ministry is still conducting its consultation with local governments.

In January, Kahlon told Castanet his ministry was considering options for mandatory codes of conduct with provincial oversight that he hoped to have ready by this fall. He said the ministry would seek feedback from municipalities.

He said that timeline is no longer likely to be met, but he hopes to have something drafted by next spring.

Kahlon said the possibility of appointing an integrity commissioner is a suggestion that has some potential.

As for the possibility of implementing recall legislation in B.C., Kahlon said he hasn’t heard that suggestion from local governments during the consultation.

“What I have heard is that if there are rules in place, and particular councillor or a mayor continues to break those rules, what are the next steps — so that's a question mark that we'll have to find an answer to,” he said.

Teflon mayor

The Hamer-Jackson dossier includes updates on council’s efforts to follow recommendations laid out by Braun, including restricting Hamer-Jackson’s access to confidential information, cutting his pay by a cumulative 40 per cent, limiting his interactions with staff and pushing for legislative change.

In its report to Kahlon, council notes that despite their sanctions on Hamer-Jackson the mayor remains undeterred, refuses to acknowledge wrongdoing and participate in workplace training, and have requested more intervention from the ministry.

Kahlon wrote back to council in March saying that legislative amendments take time, and require substantial effort to ensure they effectively address the issues.