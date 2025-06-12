TRU looks to plug 'leakages' in international enrolment pipeline after federal policy changes

Photo: TRU There has been 13 significant policy changes since 2023 that have impacted TRU’s international enrolment, causing it to drop by hundreds and resulting in millions in budget cuts.

Fixing a leaky recruitment pipeline and finding new countries from which to draw students are some of the ways Thompson Rivers University says it's tackling a dramatic decline in international enrolment.

At TRU's senate meeting on Monday, TRU VP International Baihua Chadwick said 13 significant policy changes since 2023 have impacted TRU’s international enrolment, which has dropped by hundreds and resulted in millions being cut from next year's budget.

Those include doubling financial requirements, a 35-per-cent reduction in new study permits and limits to permits for spouses, as well as graduate and masters students, among others.

Through the university’s international recruitment and enrolment cycle, Chadwick said TRU loses 50 per cent of applicants when they’re required to pay a deposit to secure their seat.

Of the remaining students, five to 10 per cent are lost when they apply for a provincial attestation letter, around 50 per cent of what's left are lost when acceptance letters are verified, and 70 per cent or the remainder have their study permit applications rejected by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

“That is cumulative," she told TRU senators. "It’s not only 70 per cent, we lose all of these what I call leakages."

Last fall, TRU turned 4,800 international student applicants into 653 new students — a conversion rate of 14 per cent and about 400 fewer students than the previous year.

To date, TRU has seen 2,300 international applicants for the 2025 fall semester and is projecting a total of 300 new students.

Patching the leaks

In order to plug some of those holes, Chadwick said a calling campaign has been launched to contact students applying to the university and support them through the process of getting a study permit.

"They apply to TRU, we give them a letter of acceptance, we give them a [provincial attestation letter], and then they're not moving on to apply for a study permit," Chadwick said.

"Why? Because they lost confidence in their ability to get a study permit, and also because of the convoluted process in the IRCC system."

Chadwick said IRCC is frequently asked why study visas are declined but there’s been no satisfactory answer. She said the answers change and "they’re not transparent.”

“The most common reason has been to say that the student did not demonstrate clear intention or a way to leave after studying,” she said.

“There are many different reasons, but we have not found the Holy Grail of what we can do with it.”

Low quota rate

Last year, the province allocated 2,423 provincial attestation letters to TRU, the quota of new undergraduate international students the university was allowed. TRU used 43 per cent of those letters.

With limits to graduate students being implemented since, TRU has an allocation of 2,550 letters this year shared between graduate and undergraduate students, which Chadwick said will mean fewer spots for undergraduate international students. To date, TRU has used 25 per cent of its allotment of attestation letters for 2025.

According to Chadwick, part of the reason for the low attestation letter usage is the declining number of applications, which she said is due in part to Canada’s declining appeal to international students as a result of the policy changes.

Nigeria, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and China are some of the countries in which she said interest has nose-dived. China and India have historically been among TRU's most significant sources of international students.

Chadwick said federal restrictions introduced last year on what programs are eligible for students to receive a post-graduate work permit have been a “major factor” in declining interest as well.

"With 95 per cent of TRU's post-baccalaureate diploma programs now not eligible for post-graduate work eligibility for international students," Chadwick said, adding that the university is realigning some of its programs to be eligible again.

Looking to new markets

Senator David Carter said he found the low attestation letter usage concerning. After more than a year and a half since new federal policies were implemented, he asked whether TRU had a more concrete plan to counteract the declining number of applicants.

Chadwick said TRU is refining its recruitment strategy by expanding into countries less affected by the IRCC changes, specifically in Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Latin American.

The university is also seeing an uptick in interest from students in the U.S. — an anomaly Chadwick said is attributable to the “chaotic situation” south of the border.

She said new program areas attractive to both domestic and international students have been identified, as well.

“Some colleagues have already moved really fast to renew, review and redevelop their programs, and even some new programs are being developed as well,” she said.

Chadwick said the university is also using scholarships to attract students and is broadening international student recruitment to different program areas, including trades and healthcare.

Transnational solution?

TRU has a number of transnational partnerships — where TRU courses and programs are taught at partner institutions in countries like China, India and Vietnam, among others.

It's something Chadwick would like to expand given the high number of visas being offered to students who apply when enrolled in those programs.

“Our traditional recruitment channels are kind of being suffocated by the policy changes, and we really view transnational as being the next stage of focus for us,” she said.

Greg Anderson, TRU's dean of science, said out of 14 international students that have paid their deposit for a seat in the computing science program, only four have received a study visa. But out of the 25 students applying from a transnational partner institution, he said, 23 have received visas.

“It’s one of the things that I want to go back and do more of, is to solidify some of those partnerships because that will give us probably a more stable number of visas in the end,” he said.